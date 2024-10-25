UBS Group Boosts WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $14.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.43. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 85.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 76.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $105,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

