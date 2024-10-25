Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4,586.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

TSN opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.