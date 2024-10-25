Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 4.1 %
SKRE traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 22,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.36.
About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
