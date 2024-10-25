Turbo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $673.52 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Turbo has a total market capitalization of $673.52 million and $159.25 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00947505 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $167,253,850.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

