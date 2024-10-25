Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136,281 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,598,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

