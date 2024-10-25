TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.014-1.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.870-3.930 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. 648,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

