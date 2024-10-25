TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Oppenheimer

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

