Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

TM stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.