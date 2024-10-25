Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.10 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00007504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion and $132.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,026.42 or 1.00005756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,819,698 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,772,135.68566 with 2,541,349,895.2662325 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.17026523 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 583 active market(s) with $170,430,443.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

