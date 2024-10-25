Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 3,701,893 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 92,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,387,269 shares of company stock worth $38,394,140. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

