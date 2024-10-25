Titon (LON:TON) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TON opened at GBX 75 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.44 million, a PE ratio of -805.56 and a beta of 0.21. Titon has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.50 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

