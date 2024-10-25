Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that Dato’ Seow Gim Shen, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, has tendered his resignation. The resignation, effective October 24, 2024, was attributed to personal reasons and was not influenced by any differences with the Board or the Company’s management.

Get alerts:

The Company has initiated a search process to identify a suitable successor for Mr. Shen. Despite this development, Titan Pharmaceuticals anticipates that Shen’s departure will not impede the previously announced business merger with KE Sdn. Bhd., which the Company is actively pursuing.

As per the filing, the Company submitted an exhibit consisting of a Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded with the Inline XBRL document. Titan Pharmaceuticals confirmed compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the report being signed by Brynner Chiam, a Member of the Board of Directors, on October 24, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders remain watchful as Titan Pharmaceuticals navigates this period of leadership transition, with the focus now on identifying a new CEO and Chairman to guide the Company forward in its strategic initiatives and growth plans.

This story is developing, and future updates regarding the appointment of new leadership are anticipated to provide further insight into Titan Pharmaceuticals’ trajectory.

This article is based on a recent 8-K filing by Titan Pharmaceuticals with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Titan Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

Further Reading