Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.
Tiptree Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $725.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.30.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
