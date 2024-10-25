Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $725.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIPT

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.