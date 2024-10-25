The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 3,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $256.38 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.22 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

