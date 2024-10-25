The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.22 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,465 shares of company stock worth $14,910,886. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

