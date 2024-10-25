The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Hershey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,734. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.88. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $211.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

