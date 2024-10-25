TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $134.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $42,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,891,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

