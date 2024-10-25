Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $200.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.25.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TXRH traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.51. 1,194,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,038. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average is $168.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,462,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,259.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

