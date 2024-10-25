Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.