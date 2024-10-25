Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $1.07-1.29 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.290 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.61. 9,308,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

