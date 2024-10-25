Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $1.07-1.29 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.290 EPS.
Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.61. 9,308,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Texas Instruments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
