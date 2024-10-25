Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.18.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.41. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

