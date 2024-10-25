Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.970 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.97 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock traded down $13.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.72. 7,143,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,878. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.85. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.