Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.46 million. Teradyne also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.970 EPS.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,503. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

