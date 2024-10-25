Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.09, but opened at $138.88. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $141.54, with a volume of 405,968 shares trading hands.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

