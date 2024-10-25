Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TENX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of TENX opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

