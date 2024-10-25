Telsey Advisory Group Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $26.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.60 on Friday. Capri has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri



Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

