Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581,312 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 564.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after buying an additional 263,743 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,550,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1,008.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.86.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $235.62 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

