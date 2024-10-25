Tectum Price Hits $10.05 on Top Exchanges (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.05 or 0.00015012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Tectum has a total market cap of $76.33 million and $604,960.91 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00239783 BTC.
Tectum Profile
Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,598,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.
Buying and Selling Tectum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars.
