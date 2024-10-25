Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

IEFA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

