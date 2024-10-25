Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 12,419 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hasbro worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Hasbro Trading Down 6.0 %

Hasbro stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.37. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

