Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

