Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 485.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 80,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.