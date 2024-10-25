Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 11,009 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $91.60 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

