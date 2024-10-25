Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord makes up approximately 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 72.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.63.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RRX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.90. 2,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,396.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.