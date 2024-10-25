Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $501,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 321,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 116,989 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 95,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIVB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 120,821 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $386.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.