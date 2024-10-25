Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.78 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 94,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Ventas by 29.8% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ventas by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 7,539.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 195,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.99%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

