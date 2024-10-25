Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,992. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

