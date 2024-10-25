Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys Shares of 2,909 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,909 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,612. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

