TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €15.44 ($16.78) and last traded at €15.51 ($16.86). Approximately 159,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.52 ($16.87).

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.22.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

