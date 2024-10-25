T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 352.7% from the September 30th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLT traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,428,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,051. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.
About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF
