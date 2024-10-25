T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 352.7% from the September 30th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLT traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,428,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,051. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

