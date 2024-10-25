T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Short Interest Down 64.1% in October

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 872,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 5,011,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,821. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Get T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF alerts:

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide (-2x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLZ was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.