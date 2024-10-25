T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Short Interest Down 64.1% in October

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 872,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 5,011,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,821. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.