T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $233.56 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $234.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

