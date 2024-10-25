Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNDX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 718,051 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.