Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 72.10 ($0.94). Approximately 1,553,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,164,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.93).

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.08. The stock has a market cap of £901.25 million, a PE ratio of -3,605.00, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.