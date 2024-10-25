sudeng (HIPPO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.56 Million

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, sudeng has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $87.56 million and $55.49 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sudeng Profile

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00826832 USD and is down -13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $54,385,701.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

