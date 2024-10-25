Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $826,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $238.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,548. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.16 and its 200 day moving average is $225.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

