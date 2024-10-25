Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,960. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.