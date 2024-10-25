Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys 7,700 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,303,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 380,053 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,287,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after acquiring an additional 203,896 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,911,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 115,474 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,516,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,721,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 37,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,113. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.