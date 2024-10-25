Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF remained flat at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

