Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 51 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.90. 152,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,402. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.64 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,367 shares of company stock valued at $32,539,170. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

